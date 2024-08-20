Terran Coin Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $95,066.51 and $2,938.26 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

