Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 935,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 712,294 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.