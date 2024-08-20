Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Tezos has a total market cap of $664.06 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,016,024,707 coins and its circulating supply is 995,489,389 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

