The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 172,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,666. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

