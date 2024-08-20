The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 5,135,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,908. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

