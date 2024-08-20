The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.31. 73,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,094. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

