Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

TMO stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.74. 456,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,364. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

