Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $229.57 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Threshold has a total market cap of $229.57 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,835.42 or 0.99976217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02332091 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,170,867.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

