Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.17.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. 1,612,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,509. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $146.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.