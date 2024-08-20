Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

