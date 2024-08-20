TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,852,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. 587,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,170. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

