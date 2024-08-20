Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of 251% compared to the typical volume of 5,239 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Stock Up 11.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 11,638,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,056. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $919.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.