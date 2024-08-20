Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Jeffrey J. Cote Buys 100,000 Shares

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 100,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trinseo Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TSE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 254,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Further Reading

