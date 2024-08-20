Truist Financial Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $50.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

