Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TWIN stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

