UBS Group Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $15.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.