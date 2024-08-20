Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 18,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $358,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 423,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,805 shares of company stock worth $4,811,384. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.