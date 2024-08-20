UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 1.6% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.45 billion and approximately $2.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00009887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00108314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,682,159 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,685,360.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.8764991 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,632,915.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

