UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.37

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 342640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $900.34 million, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 224,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 172,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 203.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 173,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in UWM by 24.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

