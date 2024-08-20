Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.80. 6,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

