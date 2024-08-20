Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57). Approximately 296,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 189,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).
Van Elle Stock Up 4.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Van Elle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Van Elle
Van Elle Company Profile
Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.
