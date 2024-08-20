Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. 3,420,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

