Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 156,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,701. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

