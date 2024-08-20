Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vector Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,558. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

