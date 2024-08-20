Venom Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Venom has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $282.44 million and $2.63 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15530256 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,692,881.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

