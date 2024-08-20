VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,371. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

