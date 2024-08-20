Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $62.72. 2,536,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,684,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

Specifically, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,954,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

