Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 10,361,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

