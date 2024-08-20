Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 5.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.43% of Visa worth $2,065,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $266.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,276. The firm has a market cap of $485.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

