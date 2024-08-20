Vision Marine Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 22nd (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 22nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 600,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,873. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.