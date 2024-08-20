VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VNRX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

