VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading 5% Higher

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.99. 611,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 480,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 23.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 315,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 338,527 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VTEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

