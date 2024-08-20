Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $73.72 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

