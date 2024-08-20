Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.57.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

