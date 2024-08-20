Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $215.65. 1,293,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average of $196.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

