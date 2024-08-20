Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on COST
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $875.48. 488,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $848.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- About the Markup Calculator
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.