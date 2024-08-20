Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 5.1%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 287,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,995,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Weibo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WB

Weibo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 864,120 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 564,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weibo by 204.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Weibo by 64.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.