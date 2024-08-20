Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

WU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,853 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Western Union by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 11.9% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after acquiring an additional 721,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

