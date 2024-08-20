Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.94

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $105.76, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $104,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,868 shares of company stock worth $3,005,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

