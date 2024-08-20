Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of WINT traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 24,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,733. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

