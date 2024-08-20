Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.
Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 15.2 %
Shares of WINT traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 24,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,733. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
