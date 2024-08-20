WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.25

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

