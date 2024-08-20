WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.25

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.