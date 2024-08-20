WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.25

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

