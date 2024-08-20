WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$257.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$249.00 to C$257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$222.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,646. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

