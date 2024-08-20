WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$261.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$252.00 to C$261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$222.70. 59,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$216.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$214.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

