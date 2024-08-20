X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $0.42

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4186 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 High P/E Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying Right Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 4 Defensive Stocks to Combat Market Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.