X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $0.42

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4186 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.