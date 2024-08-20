Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of XEL opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

