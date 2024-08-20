Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $134.15. 761,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.