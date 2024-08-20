XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $60.38 million and $673,835.53 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,870.28 or 1.00159891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00462664 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $666,654.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

