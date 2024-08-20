Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick Sells 1,309 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

