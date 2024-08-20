Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $8.88 million and $6,985.22 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

