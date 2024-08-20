ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZK opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Featured Stories

