ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZK opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29.
About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
